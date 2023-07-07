Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.53. The stock had a trading volume of 512,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

