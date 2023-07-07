Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,577.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $248,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,628,965. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.15 and its 200-day moving average is $325.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

