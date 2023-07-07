Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of QQQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.32. 10,449,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,628,965. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.15 and a 200 day moving average of $325.03.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
