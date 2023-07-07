Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Inspire Investing LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.89. 440,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,535. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.41 and its 200-day moving average is $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

