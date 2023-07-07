Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Down 1.3%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 12,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 51,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $379.46 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after buying an additional 918,480 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

