Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,321. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
