Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 11,654 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $314,541.46. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 590,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,937,541.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 12th, Tali Notman sold 32,591 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $848,017.82.

On Friday, June 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $267,780.24.

FROG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 422,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,677. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,108.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 541,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

