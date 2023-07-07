Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 10,425 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.76. 3,142,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.04.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

