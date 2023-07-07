Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E2open Parent alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00.

E2open Parent Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in E2open Parent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 243,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in E2open Parent by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,665 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.