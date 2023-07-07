Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £152.28 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 36 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £152.28 ($193.27).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Nicholson acquired 6,376 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £29,839.68 ($37,872.42).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Dan Nicholson bought 31 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($193.18).

On Friday, April 28th, Dan Nicholson bought 28 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($187.28).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 415.40 ($5.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 515.36. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,940.30%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

