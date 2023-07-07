Insider Buying: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CNXC traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,602. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
