Insider Buying: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,602. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.