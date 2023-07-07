Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 3,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Indivior Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.