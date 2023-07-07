Immutable X (IMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.77 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $401.93 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
