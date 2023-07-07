Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 95,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 365,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Immatics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $887.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Immatics by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immatics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
