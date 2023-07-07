Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.10. The company had a trading volume of 170,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

