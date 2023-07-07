iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $90.30 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 5% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $90.30 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,116.48 or 1.00027691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.28555791 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,185,898.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

