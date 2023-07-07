ICON Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $206.43 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,926,525 coins and its circulating supply is 960,926,518 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

