ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $207.97 million and $4.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,960,069 coins and its circulating supply is 960,960,066 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,920,715.1570543 with 960,920,854.2288425 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21276924 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,797,636.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.