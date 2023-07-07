Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

HRZN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 76,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.