Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

