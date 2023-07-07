Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.