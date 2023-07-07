HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 769,482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the first quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.