Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,809,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,440,363 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

