Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

