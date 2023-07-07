Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 493.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

