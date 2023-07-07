Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.00

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 73657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

