Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 526 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $123.89 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

