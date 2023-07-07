Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.