Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $210.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

