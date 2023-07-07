Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.