Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in AON by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AON by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $337.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.15 and its 200-day moving average is $316.48. Aon plc has a one year low of $262.42 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.36.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

