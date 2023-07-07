Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

