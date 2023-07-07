Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.86

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 16873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

