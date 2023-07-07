HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Trading Up 1.1%

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Company Profile

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the South-eastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through: Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

