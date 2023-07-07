Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.01

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.01 and traded as low as $51.57. Heineken shares last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 57,887 shares trading hands.

Heineken Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Heineken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.5385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

