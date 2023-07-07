Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $7.41. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 80,790 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

