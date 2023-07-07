Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $7.41. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 80,790 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.
Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
