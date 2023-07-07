H2O DAO Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $290,340.67 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

