GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.38

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $28.22 million and approximately $49,177.38 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001926 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

