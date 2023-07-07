GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in GSK were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

