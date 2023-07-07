Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMAB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 12,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $36,495,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $47,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $21,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

