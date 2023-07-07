Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.09 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

