GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 36,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.55. 1,046,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $418.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

