GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

