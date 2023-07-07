GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

NYSE CAT traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.23. 860,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.29. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

