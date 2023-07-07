Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) were down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 628,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 349,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $144.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,187,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.