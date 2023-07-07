Grafenia (LON:GRA) Trading Down 2.6%

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 35,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

Grafenia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.85, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.87. The company has a market cap of £10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -937.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Grafenia Company Profile

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

