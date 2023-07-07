Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 130,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 373,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 209.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Gorilla Technology Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.