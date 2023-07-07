Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America.

