Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFAS stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

