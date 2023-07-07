Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 9,316,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,715,119. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

